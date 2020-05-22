Left Menu
HC seeks info on facilities being provided to stranded migrants keen on reaching home

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 22-05-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 22-05-2020 21:35 IST
The Allahabad High Court has asked the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to apprise it of the facilities being provided to migrant workers stuck in various states including UP amid the COVID-19 lockdown, but keen to reach back their homes. A bench of justices Anil Kumar and Saurabh Lavania on Thursday sought detailed information from two governments within two weeks on a public interest lawsuit filed by Lucknow-based lawyer Dileep Kumar Pandey.

The petitioner had sought a direction from the Lucknow bench of the high court to the central and state governments to safeguard the rights of migrant workers and labourers stranded in Uttar Pradesh and provide essential items like food, drinking water and medical help to them. It was also urged that a direction be issued by the court to both the governments to ensure that the migrants moving on roads were not left starving and to provide them free transportation to reach their native places. During the hearing, the Centre placed a copy of an order passed by the Supreme Court and also furnished a revised Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) on the movement of stranded workers.

Later the state and the Centre assured the bench that they would comply with the directions of the apex court and the SOP in letter and spirit. Considering the assurances of both the governments, the bench directed them to furnish action taken report within two weeks.

