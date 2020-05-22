Argentina creditor committee objects to 'Argentina's decision to default' -statement

A prominent Argentina creditor committee said on Friday that it objected to "Argentina's decision to default" on international bond payments.

The default, if not promptly resolved, would "prevent access to the international capital markets needed for the recovery of the Argentine economy and therefore will be detrimental to the Argentine people," the group's statement said.

Earlier on Friday, Argentina's ambassador to the United States said in a letter that the South American country will postpone the payment on three bonds due on Friday as officials work to reach an agreement with bondholders.