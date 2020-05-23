Left Menu
Goa is corona free so domestic tourists will visit coastal state, says Satya Pal Malik

Expressing confidence that tourists will return to the coastal state, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that Goa is free from Coronavirus so domestic tourists will visit the state.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 23-05-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 13:54 IST
Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik speaking to ANi on Saturday in Panaji. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Expressing confidence that tourists will return to the coastal state, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday said that Goa is free from Coronavirus so domestic tourists will visit the state. "Everyone knows that Goa is corona free so domestic tourists will come here. People will come here. No part of the country is as clean as Goa. People from various parts of the country will visit here. Foreigners will take time to come here," Malik told ANI.

He stressed that the industries do not affect much due to COVID-19 lockdown, stating that this is not a "long-term loss" to the industry. "Most of our industries are working. Labourers and migrant workers are being taken care off. They are here so industries are functioning well," he said.

On being asked about rising unemployment, he said: "Unemployment is not a problem of Goa. If mining is restored in a legislative way then we will get 3,500 crore revenue which will boost Goa's economy." He said a committee has been formed for land reforms to make agriculture a big economic activity.

The Goa Governor further praised the State government for following all COVID-19 lockdown norms. "The Goa government followed lockdown restrictions as per advised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We started screening people since January. No community transmission took place. The only problem is now due to people coming from outside. They are either being shifted to state quarantine centre or they are being told to quarantine themselves at home. Goans did not violate lockdown norms," he said. (ANI)

