Mumbai cop welcomed by neighbours after recovering from COVID-19
Assistant Police Inspector Kiran Pawa who recovered from COVID-19 came home to his home in Mumbai to showers of flower petals from her neighbours.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-05-2020 15:40 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 15:40 IST
Assistant Police Inspector Kiran Pawa who recovered from COVID-19 came home to his home in Mumbai to showers of flower petals from her neighbours. People clapped, cheered and showered flowers on the official as he arrived after completely recovering from the infection.
Inspector Kiran Pawa, posted at Mumbai's Oshiwara police station was admitted to SevenHills Hospital in the city. The total number of positive cases among the Maharashtra Police personnel on Friday climbed to 1,666.
As per the update provided by the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has a total of 44, 582 COVID-19 cases of which, 12, 583 patients have been cured/discharged while 1,517 patients have died due to the deadly virus. (ANI)
