21 more BSF personnel test positive for COVID-19

As many as 21 more Border Security Force (BSF) personnel tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

"BSF has recorded 21 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. All of them are under treatment in designated COVID-19 health care hospitals," read an official statement released by the BSF.

It further said that till date 286 personnel have recovered from coronavirus and have been discharged. The active cases as on Friday stand at 120.