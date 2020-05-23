Left Menu
United States-based company Sprinklr, which was entrusted with handling data related to COVID-19 patients in Kerala, on Saturday submitted before Kerala High Court that it has deleted all backup data shared with it by the state government.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 23-05-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 23-05-2020 18:24 IST
All backup COVID-19 data shared by state govt deleted, Sprinklr tells Kerala HC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

United States-based company Sprinklr, which was entrusted with handling data related to COVID-19 patients in Kerala, on Saturday submitted before Kerala High Court that it has deleted all backup data shared with it by the state government. Advocate Dan Haley, the authorised representative of Sprinklr, filed an affidavit in the high court saying that the company had received instruction from Kerala government that all backup data received prior to the high court's interim order dated April 24 should be deleted.

"Sprinklr hereby confirms and declares that pursuant to the instructions under Government of Kerala's letter dated May 16, 2020, the respondent company has permanently deleted all such backup data, and no data whatsoever, received by the respondent company from the government of Kerala, prior to Order dated April 24, 2020, remain with the company," the affidavit said. Kerala government had recently filed an affidavit in the matter and informed the court that the database covering COVID-19 patients and those under the disease surveillance was transferred to the government-owned cloud webspace.

The state government had also said that Sprinklr had been directed to destroy all residual data, if any, immediately. Kerala High Court had, on May 24, directed the state government to anonymise all COVID-19 related data collected and collated so far and allow the US-based company Sprinklr to access the data only after anonymisation is completed.

The court had also injuncted Sprinklr from committing any act which will be in breach of the confidentiality of data entrusted with them by the State government under an impugned contract. (ANI)

