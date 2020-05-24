N.Korea's Kim vows to further bolster nuclear war deterrence -KCNA

N.Korea's Kim vows to further bolster nuclear war deterrence -KCNAReuters | Seoul | Updated: 24-05-2020 03:22 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 03:16 IST
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted a military meeting to discuss new policies to bolster the country's nuclear capabilities, state media KCNA said on Sunday.
"Set forth at the meeting were new policies for further increasing the nuclear war deterrence of the country and putting the strategic armed forces on a high alert operation," KCNA said.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kim Jong Un
- KCNA
- North Korean