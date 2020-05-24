Left Menu
NAREDCO requests UP govt to rehabilitate migrant labourers returning from other States

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) on Sunday wrote to Uttar Pradesh government requesting for the rehabilitation of migrant labourers returning from other States.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 24-05-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 16:45 IST
NAREDCO requests UP govt to rehabilitate migrant labourers returning from other States
NAREDCO has offered to give employment to displaced labourers belonging to UP, provided the government facilitates them with proper legislation.. Image Credit: ANI

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) on Sunday wrote to Uttar Pradesh government requesting for the rehabilitation of migrant labourers returning from other States. NAREDCO has offered the State government to give employment to these displaced labourers belonging to the State, provided the government facilitates them with proper legislation, and provide some kind of assistance to the real estate sector to enable them to re-start their stalled projects.

"The legislation should be such that the incumbent labourers shall get themselves registered with an accredited agency of the State government or the developer's body, and the developers shall provide them jobs according to their requirements," reads the letter. "These labourers and their families can be provided with accommodation, ration and other basic needs by the developers. In addition, proper hygiene and all precautions shall also be followed by the developer at all such sites to ensure the safety of the workers," adds the letter.

According to R K Arora, president of NAREDCO UP and chairman Supertech Group, the real estate sector is one of the sectors where these labourers can be absorbed by providing jobs suiting their skills and capabilities. "We have requested the government to give in-principle approval, have a discussion with our office bearers and chalk out a programme to rehabilitate these labourers as soon as possible once it is certified that they are not infected by the COVID-19 virus," said Arora.

"NAREDCO has given a number of other representations to the government of the State to give relief to real estate sector, which is in crisis due to the impact of the outbreak and spread of COVID-19 and the prolonged lockdown," added Arora. (ANI)

