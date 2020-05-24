China takeover of Hong Kong could lead to U.S. sanctions -White House

China takeover of Hong Kong could lead to U.S. sanctions -White HouseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-05-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 24-05-2020 19:17 IST
China's proposed national security legislation for Hong Kong could lead to U.S. sanctions and threaten the city's status as a financial hub, White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Sunday.
"It looks like, with this national security law, they're going to basically take over Hong Kong and if they do ... Secretary (of State Mike) Pompeo will likely be unable to certify that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy and if that happens there will be sanctions that will be imposed on Hong Kong and China," O'Brien said on NBC's "Meet the Press."
