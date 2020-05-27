DIARY-Political and General News Events from May 27

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 ** WASHINGTON - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will travel to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump on Wednesday and discuss major investments in infrastructure as a way to jumpstart the economy. ** PRAGUE/ BUDAPEST - Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz is scheduled to meet with Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to discuss bilateral relations. BRUSSELS - EU Commission president von der Leyen presents a new budget proposal to EU lawmakers - 1130 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Commissioners Valdis Dombrovskis, Paolo Gentiloni and Nicolas Schmit speak to EU lawmakers on the country-specific recommendations of the 2020 European semester - 1445 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a video conference with Adrian Hasler, the prime minister of Liechtenstein, an alpine country located between Switzerland and Austria. - 1430 GMT

BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference after online talks, on topics including the coronavirus pandemic, with the premiers of the country’s eastern federal states. - 1315 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at a think-tank event ahead of Germany's EU Council Presidency - 1730 GMT

MIAMI, FL - Miami Beach International Fashion Week (to May 31). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 28 ** KOMOTINI – Greece President Katerina Sakellaropoulou will pay a visit to Thrace (to May 30). ** BEIJING - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will meet the press at the Great Hall of the People after the conclusion of the third session of the 13th National People's Congress. NEW DELHI – India's Financial Stability And Development Council meeting in New Delhi BEIJING - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will hold his once-a-year news conference following the close of the annual meeting of parliament - 0700 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a video conference of state leaders and organisations to discuss help for developing countries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Merkel is also due to deliver a short speech. - 1200 GMT BRUSSELS - EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan speaks to EU lawmakers on the EU's response to the impact of the pandemic on trade - 1200 GMT MADRID - Spain's economy minister Nadia Calvino to appear at economic reconstruction commission in Parliament - 1300 GMT BRUSSELS - EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan speaks to EU lawmakers on the EU's response to the impact of the pandemic on trade - 1200 GMT - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 29 ** NEW DELHI - Indian finance panel will meet again to discuss reform agenda for states. ** SOFIA - Bulgaria's finance ministry publishes its forecast for budget execution through May. MADRID - Spain's energy minister Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes to address parliament's culture and sport commission - 0830 GMT BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a video conference with Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga. - 1000 GMT

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU foreign affairs ministers - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 31 NIUE - Assembly election. GLOBAL - World No Tobacco Day. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 2 BERLIN - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and presidential office head Andriy Yermak will pay a visit to Berlin.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

BRUSSELS - The European Commission's climate chief, Frans Timmermans, presents an assessment of the EU member states' national energy and climate plans. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 4

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU ministers of justice BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU transport ministers - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 5

SAINT KITTS and NEVIS - Kittitian and Nevisian National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 8 BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 9 MOSCOW - OPEC ministers meeting via video conference.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

MOSCOW - OPEC+ ministers meeting via video conference. FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 11 NAIROBI - Kenya's Finance Minister is scheduled to present the government's budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year to parliament - 1200 GMT FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, U.S. - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12).

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 15 BRUSSELS - EU-UK officials meet to assess progress in Brexit talks ahead of EU summit

- - - - - - - - - WENDESDAY, JUNE 17

** MOSCOW - Russian Energy minister Alexander Valentinovich Novak attends a conference on COVID-19 and the future of energy sector. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 18

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 20 Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 23 KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – APEC finance senior officials' meeting (to June 25). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 ** CHISINAU - Moldovan President Igor Dodon will attend a military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War. ** BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the EU Commission Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's smart sector integration in Brussels. BRUSSELS - Vice president of the EU Commission, Frans Timmermans, presents the bloc's smart sector integration.

Mongolia – Mongolian State Great Hural Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JUNE 27

Iceland – President election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 29 LUXEMBOURG - European ministers for agriculture and fisheries meet for talks. (to June 30). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 5 Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - President election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 7

Malawi - President's election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 18 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh.(to July 19).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 21 SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - -

