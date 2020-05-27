Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany aims to lift debt ceiling for rail operator Deutsche Bahn

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 27-05-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 27-05-2020 18:17 IST
Germany aims to lift debt ceiling for rail operator Deutsche Bahn
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition plans to allow state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn to incur more debt to cushion it from the collapse in travel due to the coronavirus crisis, a document showed on Wednesday. Lawmakers from Merkel's conservatives and Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats have agreed to lift the debt ceiling by 5 billion euros ($5.5 billion) to 30 billion euros this year, according to the draft parliamentary resolution obtained by Reuters.

The higher debt ceiling should help Deutsche Bahn, whose passenger numbers have dropped due to COVID-19 restrictions, plug a budget hole of between 11 billion and 13.5 billion euros through 2024. While trains have continued to run during the pandemic, Deutsche Bahn says the number of passengers on long-distance routes is at around 10-15% of normal levels.

Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer is expected to brief lawmakers on parliament's budget committee about Deutsche Bahn's business problems later on Wednesday. The higher debt ceiling is part of a proposed rescue package that also envisages government cash injections of at least 5.5 billion euros and cost cuts of about 2 billion euros from the company's wage bill.

The company is looking to borrow up to 8 billion euros this year alone, according to a draft document prepared for the supervisory board and seen by Reuters on Tuesday. This would push up overall debt at Deutsche Bahn to 30 billion euros. The government and trade unions have not yet finalised details of the contribution of employees to the rescue package as the company has ruled out dismissals, meaning savings can only come from wage freezes or longer working hours.

The plan also needs to be approved by the European Commission, given competition issues for the railways sector. ($1 = 0.9101 euros)

TRENDING

Blasphemy victim Asia Bibi's brother-in-law killed in Pakistan's Sheikhupura

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast revealed, likely to release in December 2020

Macau gambling king Stanley Ho dies aged 98

Reliance launches JioMart across 200 cities; analysts say co eyeing spike in online grocery orders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Samsung expands partnership with Benow platform for TV, digital appliances

Consumer electronics major Samsung India on Wednesday said it has expanded its partnership with digital payments platform Benow -- from smartphones to consumer electronics -- with a view to strengthen its online to offline O2O strategy amid...

SC allows TN Govt to use top four floors of Chennai pvt hospital for treating Covid-19 patients

The Supreme Court Wednesday allowed the Tamil Nadu government to use top four floors of a Chennai-based private hospital for treating COVID-19 patients. The top court took note of the plea of Billroth Hospitals Ltd that its 4th to 7th floor...

Nepal delays discussion in Parliament to amend Constitution for updating map

Nepal has delayed a discussion in Parliament to amend the Constitution for updating the countrys map showing Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura under its territory as Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli has decided to seek national consensus on...

Nigeria extend Rohr contract

The Nigerian football federation announced on Wednesday it had agreed a two-year contract extension with coach Gernot Rohr. German Rohr -- in charge since 2016 -- will be expected to lead Nigeria to qualification for a seventh World Cup fin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020