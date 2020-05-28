Madras HC grants anticipatory bail to DMK MLA Senthil Balaji

The Madras High Court on Thursday granted conditional anticipatory bail to DMK MLA V Senthil Balaji in connection with a case registered against him for allegedly threatening the Karur district collector. Granting him the advance bail, Justice M Nirmal Kumar directed him to deposit Rs 1 lakh to the account of Adyar Cancer Institute and appear before the Karur CB-CID office for a period of two weeks.

The issue pertains to a case registered by Namakkal police based on the complaint from the collector that Aravakurichi MLA Senthil Balaji and 25 others had forcefully entered his office and threatened him. The MLA moved the anticipatory bail plea apprehending arrest.

Senior counsel for the MLA submitted the complaint was baseless and false. Opposing the plea, public prosecutor A Natarajan submitted that the accused acted in a high-handed manner and went to the extreme of threatening the district collector.

After hearing the arguments, the court had reserved its orders on May 26.