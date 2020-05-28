Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC poses queries to Centre, states on fare, transportation of home bound migrant workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 28-05-2020 20:00 IST
SC poses queries to Centre, states on fare, transportation of home bound migrant workers

The Supreme Court Thursday raised queries before the Centre and state governments over stranded migrant workers facing the endless wait for seats in home-bound trains or buses, the confusion over payment of fares and alleged lack of food and shelter for them during the hearing on the thorny issue. The apex court, which had taken suo-motu (on its own) cognizance of the miseries of migrant workers stranded at various places, today directed the states, UTs and the Railways that no fare for travel will be charged from the workers and they have to be provided shelter, food and water till they board the home-bound trains or buses.

A bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan, S K Kaul and M R Shah heard a battery of senior lawyers, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Kapil Sibal, A M Singhvi, Colin Gonsalves and Indira Jaising, for almost two-and-half hours before passing certain interim directions. At the outset, the bench asked the lawyers, including Singhvi who was representing Congress leader Randeep Singh Surejewala, not to speak simultaneously and proceeded to hear Solicitor General Mehta who was directed to assist the bench in its previous order.

Law officer Mehta opposed the interim pleas sought to be argued by some lawyers and said "there are prophets of doom who keep spreading disinformation" and moreover, they should come out and support the needy people on the streets at the time when human race is facing the most difficult challenge. "There's no dispute that governments are doing something. But these persons are not getting all benefits from governments," the bench said, adding that it needed to have the clarity as to who are paying for the tickets of these workers. Mehta said all states are cooperating and the some portion of fare is either paid by the "receiving or originating states" to railways and in in some cases, the money is reimbursed to the workers.

"The unprecedented situation needed unprecedented measures", the law officer said, adding that a joint decision has been taken that the home-bound migrant workers, out of them 80 per cent hail from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, will not be burdened with the fare. "In our country, the middlemen will always be there. But we don't want middlemen to interfere with this when it comes to payment of fares. There has to be a clear policy as to who will pay for their travel," the bench said. The court then asked about the normal time to be taken in shifting the workers to their native places and said "there must be some certainty that he will be shifted out within one week or ten days at most? What is that time?" We accept that it's not possible to transport everyone at the same time. But food and shelter must be given till they can get transport." It said that there have been instances where one state sends migrants but at the border another state refuses to accept them. The law officer referred to a report and said that between May 1 to 27 a total of 3,700 special trains have been operated for migrants.

Besides, many have been shifted by road to bordering states and a total of 91 lakh migrant workers have been shifted to their native places so far, he said. The top court said that with food surplus available with the Food Corporation of India (FCI), the migrant workers, waiting to be transported, be given food during the wait period. Mehta said that UP has adopted a system to quarantine migrants as soon as they reach the railway station and they also give some cash and food kit after the quarantine period gets over. The court took note of the submission that each migrant has been given some free ration and asked as to how they are served food grains either in shelter homes or in rented accommodations.

Sibal referred to the law on Disaster Management and said that there was a provision for the preparation of the national plan to tackle the disaster and it has not been put in the public domain. He said as per estimation, there were four crores of migrant workers waiting for the transportation and till now only 91 lakh people have been sent to homes in 27 days and it will take months in completing the entire exercise. There has to be certain minimum standards and they include shelter, food, drinking water, medical cover and sanitation and till date, there have no such facilities given as mandated under the law, Sibal said.

"All responsibilities have been shifted to the state governments," he said, adding that "migrants must be given tickets" and the Centre must also show whether social distancing norms were being followed in trains or in camps. On May 26, the top court had taken cognizance of the miseries of migrant workers and said there have been "inadequacies and certain lapses" by the Centre and the states, and asked them to provide transport, food and shelter immediately free of cost.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Actors left no stones unturned in protecting fans’ interests

BRIEF-Amazon In Advanced Talks To Buy Self-Driving Tech Company Zoox - WSJ

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Govt extends BPCL bid deadline for 2nd time due to COVID-19; EoI submission deadline now July 31 instead of June 13: Official notice.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

No fare to be charged from migrants, states to provide free food till they board train or bus: SC

No train or bus fare will be charged from migrant labourers, the Supreme Court said on Thursday while directing states and union territories, where these workers are stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown, to provide them food free of cos...

India lost more peacekeepers than any other UN member state: Amb Tirumurti

India, among the largest troop contributing nations to UN peacekeeping, has lost more peacekeepers in the line of duty than any other UN member state and the bravery, professionalism and selfless service of the brave Indian men and women is...

3 Shramik Special trains from Jammu with 4,002 passengers leave for UP

Three Shramik special trains carrying 4,002 stranded migrant workers have left from Katra in Jammu for Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, a spokesperson said. With this, 30,566 migrant workers have been sent back to their native place on board Shra...

Army commanders deliberate on situation in Ladakh for second consecutive day

The Indian Army rushed in additional troops and weaponry to eastern Ladakh as part of its strategy to fend off Chinas aggressive military behaviour with firmness, even as top Army commanders deliberated on the delicate situation in the regi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020