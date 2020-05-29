Left Menu
Rise in COVID-19 cases due to migrant workers coming back, situation will be brought under control soon: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said that the recent rise in the number of coronavirus cases is due to migrant workers coming back to the State and assured that the situation will be brought under control soon.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:20 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said that the recent rise in the number of coronavirus cases is due to migrant workers coming back to the State and assured that the situation will be brought under control soon. "The cases are increasing in the State, but it will stop soon. The number of cases are increasing due to the inflow of stranded migrant workers in the State. The situation will be brought under control soon," Rawat told reporters here.

He said the administration had already suspected rise in the number of cases in the state due to migrant workers coming back to the state and had prepared accordingly. So far, Uttarakhand has reported a total number of 500 coronavirus positive cases, including 79 cured/discharged and four deaths.

As far as the opening time for markets is concerned, the decision has been taken in view of the heat. People can get sick due to the scorching heat during the day. The decision was taken considering the Central government guidelines for the market opening time, Rawat said. Uttarakhand government had, on Thursday, held a meeting with senior officials of the state over COVID-19 and decided to keep markets open from 7 am to 7 pm amid the pandemic.

Rawat said that the decision can also be withdrawn if it has adverse effects. (ANI)

