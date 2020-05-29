Left Menu
Development News Edition

India would resolve border issue with China bilaterally, say Foreign Affairs and Defence Experts

In the backdrop of the border issue between India and China in Ladakh and US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not in 'good mood' as regards the ongoing situation with Beijing, experts on foreign affairs and defence said that India would like to solve the issue with China in a bilateral way.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 14:55 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 14:55 IST
India would resolve border issue with China bilaterally, say Foreign Affairs and Defence Experts
Foreign Affairs Expert Anil Wadhwa (left) and Defence Expert SP Sinha (right) . Image Credit: ANI

In the backdrop of the border issue between India and China in Ladakh and US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not in 'good mood' as regards the ongoing situation with Beijing, experts on foreign affairs and defence said that India would like to solve the issue with China in a bilateral way. "On US President Donald Tump's offer of mediation or arbitration in the standoff between India and China, India would like to politely refuse this offer and work on resolving this issue through the mechanism in place with China. India and China have established mechanisms at military and diplomatic levels to peacefully resolve issues at the border. India has a sensible approach towards border management," Foreign Affairs Expert Anil Wadhwa said.

"We must not forget that India and China have signed five specific agreements in the past two decades beginning with the 1993 agreement on maintaining peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Then we had agreements in 1996, 2005, 2012 and 2013 on the issues concerning the border between the two countries," he added. Wadhwa further said: "Nobody can question India's right to build roads, bridges or airfields on its own territory and India is scrupulously adhering to these agreements and trying to use them now to resolve this issue."

Defence Expert SP Sinha while speaking to ANI said: "Since April 4, 2020, US President Donald Trump has not spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi so there is little truth in his offer to mediate in India-China issue. Secondly, with regard to Jammu and Kashmir too, President Trump had made a statement that India had requested him to mediate. That too turned out to be false. At this juncture, we are not inclined to take any third-party support as the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has clarified that they are engaged with China and find a peaceful solution to the issues between the two countries." Speaking on the recent issue between India and Nepal, Sinha said: "Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is working under the influence of China. It is deplorable that he is acting as an agent of China. I want to ask Nepal, who is their genuine friend who has respected their territorial integrity. It is India. When the last time a natural disaster struck Nepal, then India came to their rescue."

"If Nepal wishes to destroy its heritage, religion, culture and independence then they can go ahead. But it is a fact that if they work under the guidance of China, it would affect the trade and economic relations with India. India is a big market and bad relation with India is going to dent the prospects of Nepal. China has destroyed Pakistan and Nepal should learn from history," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

ITC, Amway enter into strategic partnership; to introduce products in health, immunity space

Margaret Lin Xavier: Google doodle on Thailand’s first female doctor

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will surely return with Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Police free CNN reporter arrested live on TV covering Minneapolis protests

Police in Minneapolis released a CNN reporter who was led off in handcuffs along with his film crew while reporting live on television early Friday morning during violent protests in the city.Officers gave no explanation as they escorted re...

On banks of Danube, Hungary and South Korea mourn victims of boat accident

Officials from Hungary and South Korea held a minutes silence and threw white flowers onto the waters of the Danube on Friday, marking the first anniversary of a boat accident which killed 25 South Korean tourists and two Hungarian crew. Al...

UK to extend visa rights for Hong Kong unless China ‘steps back’

The UK government has said that it is open to extending the visa rights of British National Overseas BNO passport holders in Hong Kong to offer them a path to the countrys citizenship unless China steps back from a new security flaw in the ...

Brother of explosives-laden car owner intercepted in Pulwama being questioned: J-K Police

Brother of active Hizbul Mujahideen member Hidayatullah Malik, the owner of the explosives-laden car intercepted in Pulwama, is being questioned by the police, Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Friday. In a major breakthrough in the case, po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020