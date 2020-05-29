Saudi Arabia confirms virtual donors conference for Yemen with U.N.Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 29-05-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 20:36 IST
Saudi Arabia confirmed it will host a virtual donor conference next week for Yemen together with the United Nations which said the conflict-riven nation risked being overwhelmed by the coronavirus.
Millions need aid in Yemen, whose government was ousted from the capital Sanaa by the Iran-allied Houthi group in 2014 before a Saudi-led military coalition then intervened in 2015 to try to restore President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi. State-run Saudi Press Agency on Friday cited a directive from King Salman confirming Tuesday's donor conference in Riyadh where the United Nations aspires to raise $2.4 billion for the world's biggest aid operation.
"If we don't get the funding we need and if more isn't done to suppress the virus, COVID-19 could engulf Yemen," said Lise Grande, the U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator for Yemen, in a statement. Yemen reported as of Thursday 281 infections and 55 deaths, amounting to a fatality rate of 20%, compared to a global average estimated by the United Nations at 7%.
