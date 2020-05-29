Left Menu
Delhi Police set up COVID Welfare Cell in all 15 districts

In order to ensure a positive feeling of being looked after well by all police families whose members are exposed to the risk of infection while performing duties, the Delhi Police has set up a COVID Welfare Cell in all the 15 Districts of Delhi Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 21:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In order to ensure a positive feeling of being looked after well by all police families whose members are exposed to the risk of infection while performing duties, the Delhi Police has set up a COVID Welfare Cell in all the 15 Districts of Delhi Police. According to Delhi Police, over 25,000 families have been contacted so far and it is being done on a regular basis for reaching out to each family.

"A Welfare Cell under the direct supervision Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) office has been created for reaching out to all the police families of the personnel who are posted in the District," Delhi Police said in a press release. The families members are being contacted on the telephone to share with them all the preventive steps being taken by the organization for the safety of their family members.

"Their concerns and issues which need intervention are being addressed on a regular basis so that there is no fear of corona pandemic and instead each and everyone in the police family is provided with correct information and positive steps to create positive energy in their personal lives," Delhi Police said. Delhi Police is fulfilling its responsibility in ensuring that all men and women in Delhi Police and their families are emotionally stable and professional competent as corona warriors. (ANI)

