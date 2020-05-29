Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fed's Powell says Fed to keep on with crisis fight

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-05-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 21:25 IST
Fed's Powell says Fed to keep on with crisis fight
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday reiterated the U.S. central bank's promise to use its tools to shore up the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, even as investor attention is turning to the next phase of its response. "This is an emergency of a nature we haven't really seen before," Powell, a graduate of Princeton University, told Alan Blinder, an economics professor at the Ivy League college and a former Fed vice chair, in a webcast event. "We crossed a lot of red lines that had not been crossed before and I am very comfortable that this is that situation where you do that."

Details of the U.S. central bank's coronavirus-era programs are nearly complete, and the Fed is "days away from making our first loans" under the Main Street lending facility, Powell said on Friday. Now investors are looking for clues about when the Fed may restart large-scale bond-buying and firm up promises about how long it might continue. The Fed has been buying government bonds and mortgage-backed securities to counter the economic fallout from the pandemic, but in relatively modest quantities compared with what might be needed to hold down longer-term interest rates in coming months and boost the recovery with sustained cheap borrowing costs.

Global investors have been doing the Fed's work so far, bidding down U.S. Treasury yields to record-low levels - the yield on the benchmark 10-year note has been below 1.0% since late March. But between a possible economic rebound and the trillions in extra debt the Treasury is in the midst of issuing, pressure may build in the other direction, and market analysts are pushing for guidance. "The reopening process ... now seems to be moving quite fast, and quite likely faster than the Fed anticipated," Krishna Guha, vice chairman of Evercore ISI and a former New York Fed official, said in an analysis on Thursday. He argued the central bank should not wait to begin setting expectations about its longer-term plans since households and businesses may be setting theirs.

The Fed could best foster a recovery and support needed government spending "with strong commitments to maintain easy monetary conditions and guard against an unwanted increase" in longer-term interest rates, Guha said. The discussion is underway, according to the minutes of the Fed's April 28-29 policy meeting. Still, officials see no rush to commit themselves until it is clearer whether the rebound will be fast or slow, how quickly unemployment falls, and how interest rates behave - with $3 trillion in bonds being issued in the April-to-June period alone to fund pandemic-relief programs.

The pandemic "is going to lead to a test of the notion ... that the demand for U.S. Treasury debt is infinite," Blinder said last month. "We haven't come anywhere close to testing the limits ... But there's going to be a lot more to be sold." That could raise challenges similar to those faced by the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank - how far to go in buying bonds to keep interest rates low not just for consumers or companies, but for governments financing crisis programs.

It may not be avoidable, said William English, a professor at the Yale School of Management and a former head of the Fed's monetary affairs division. "I don't expect explicit fiscal-monetary cooperation unless the situation turns out to be extraordinarily bad," English said in a webcast briefing organized by Cornerstone Macro. Nonetheless, a commitment like the Bank of Japan's to keep long-term government rates low "should allow additional fiscal policy, and something like that sort of communication by the Fed is not unlikely."

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Havertz fires Leverkusen third with Freiburg winner

Exciting youngster Kai Havertz broke another Bundesliga record after scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory at Freiburg which moved Bayer Leverkusen into third place. Havertz, 20, became the first player in the history of the league to reach 3...

Tough, big decisions marked Modi 2.0 first year: Nadda

The first year of the Modi governments second term is full of historic achievements, top BJP leaders said on Saturday, with party president J P Nadda asserting that it would be known for its tough and big decisions that have changed the cou...

Term Life Insurance Plans Provide COVID-19 Cover

MUMBAI, May 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- As the world combats one of the most unexpected public health emergencies, protection has become the need of the hour. Most insurance customers are worried if term Insurance policies they have bought, like...

KhelPlay Rummy- An Exemplar of #VocalforLocal

A 100 Indian Online Rummy Platform MUMBAI, May 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- KhelPlay Rummy is completely and the only Local Rummy Platform in India, designed, created, funded, and fondly played by Indians. With no FDI, this platform is a perfect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020