Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi HC directs RBI, PMC Bank to consider needs of depositors

Delhi High Court has directed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Punjab Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, and other respondents to consider the needs of the depositors during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 22:35 IST
Delhi HC directs RBI, PMC Bank to consider needs of depositors
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi High Court has directed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Punjab Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, and other respondents to consider the needs of the depositors during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan was hearing an application seeking urgently easing of the moratorium for withdrawal of deposited money from PMC Bank during the coronavirus pandemic and an interim financial package for senior citizen depositors.

"In view of this limited submission, we direct the concerned respondents to appreciate the difficulties raised by the applicant/ petitioner with respect to the moratorium on withdrawal and decide the same in accordance with law, rules, regulations and Government policy applicable to the facts of the case," the bench said on Thursday while disposing of the petition. The court also added that upon receipt of any representation from any individual or group of depositors in this regard, the decision shall be taken by the concerned respondent authority within a period of four weeks.

In the application, the petitioner Bejon Mishra through advocate Shashank Dev Sudhi stated that in the critical financial situation, the depositors of the PMC bank have no alternative except to approach the court through the petitioner for an immediate direction for the release of their own money deposited in the bank. It sought directions to the RBI for ensuring the withdrawal of at least the insured amount of Rs 5,00,000 immediately to cater to the medical and other urgent needs of depositors of PMC Bank during such this health crisis.

The application has also sought to direct the RBI to provide an interim financial package for the senior citizen depositors who are facing several health issues including various urgent needs in the interest of justice. It said that the plight of depositors is heartrending as especially those depositors who are senior citizens, are facing extremely challenging financial situations to meet their daily needs during this pandemic of Covid-19.

The petitioner, in the application, said that he has been receiving several calls including various e-mails from the distressed PMC bank depositors for helping them out of the financial difficulties during this pandemic situation. No authorities from the respondents are coming forward to redress the grievances of the innocent depositors of PMC Bank, the plea said adding that the depositors of PMC Bank have been continuously writing letters to the authorities for release of the deposited money.

The interim application has been filed in the pending petition filed by Misra, earlier, challenging withdrawal limits in Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank. (ANI)

TRENDING

Appreciate difficulties of PMC bank depositors on moratorium on withdrawals, HC to Centre, RBI

Sun Pharma gets DCGI approval for clinical trial with Nafamostat in Covid-19 patients

MHA to take policy decision on organised service benefits to officers: CRPF DG

Crash Landing on You’s Hyun Bin starts endorsing Philippines’ telco Smart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Dissecting how COVID-19 is catalyzing the trajectory of New World Order

The ensuing pandemic of COVID-19 has hit the globalization in two ways firstly, shrinking the importance of globalization as an economic force by curtailing mobility through worldwide lockdowns, and secondly, rejuvenating the idea of indig...

Videos

Latest News

Havertz fires Leverkusen third with Freiburg winner

Exciting youngster Kai Havertz broke another Bundesliga record after scoring the winner in a 1-0 victory at Freiburg which moved Bayer Leverkusen into third place. Havertz, 20, became the first player in the history of the league to reach 3...

Tough, big decisions marked Modi 2.0 first year: Nadda

The first year of the Modi governments second term is full of historic achievements, top BJP leaders said on Saturday, with party president J P Nadda asserting that it would be known for its tough and big decisions that have changed the cou...

Term Life Insurance Plans Provide COVID-19 Cover

MUMBAI, May 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- As the world combats one of the most unexpected public health emergencies, protection has become the need of the hour. Most insurance customers are worried if term Insurance policies they have bought, like...

KhelPlay Rummy- An Exemplar of #VocalforLocal

A 100 Indian Online Rummy Platform MUMBAI, May 29, 2020 PRNewswire -- KhelPlay Rummy is completely and the only Local Rummy Platform in India, designed, created, funded, and fondly played by Indians. With no FDI, this platform is a perfect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020