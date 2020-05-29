HC extends till June 10 relief from police arrest for T R

Left Menu
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-05-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 29-05-2020 23:16 IST
Baalu, Maran in SC/ST case Chennai, May 29 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Friday extended till June 10 the relief granted to DMK Lok Sabha MPs TR Baalu and Dayanithi Maran from police arrest in cases registered under the SC/ST Act. Justice M Nirmal Kumar had, on May 23, directed the police not to take any coercive action against Baalu and Maran till May 29 while admitting the pleas moved by the two seeking to quash the FIRs registered against them for allegedly making derogatory comments against the SC/ST community.

The matter relates to a press meet the MPs held on May 13 after meeting the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary with other party members on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu, where they allegedly made some derogatory remarks against the Scheduled Caste community. Following this, an FIR was filed against them by police under Sections 3(1)(u)and 3(1) (v) of the Scheduled caste Schedule Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

After the arrest of DMK's Rajya Sabha MP R S Bharathi for alleged disparaging remarks against the community, the MPs, apprehending arrest, moved the High Court for anticipatory bail. Bharathi was granted interim bail till June 1 by a city court after it was informed that the high court was seized of a surrender application filed by him which is coming up later.

Senior lawyers appeared on behalf of the two MPs through video conference before Justice M Nirmal Kumar. Counsel submitted that the FIRs were registered out of political malice and vendetta.

They further stated the MPs had informed the Chief Secretary that they have proof and complaints were received from underprivileged groups of not receiving the food, ration and relief materials during the coronavirus pandemic. They gave a written representation to the Chief Secretary and sought immediate action.

Counsel alleged that the Chief Secretary did not pay any attention to their complaints or treat them properly. Hence the MPs submitted a privilege motion against the Chief Secretary and the present FIRs are the off-shoot of this, they argued.

Public Prosecutor A Natarajan submitted that the petitioners have insulted the members of SC/ST community and the state has to investigate the matter. The judge, after hearing the arguments, directed that status quo be maintained and for police not to take any coercive steps against the petitioners till May 29 and issued notice to the Public Prosecutor.

When the pleas came up for hearing on Friday, the court extended the interim relief and adjourned the hearing since the petitioners sought time to respond to the counter filed by the prosecution..

