UP: AI-powered radiological tool developed to differentiate between X-rays of COVID and non-COVID patients

An Artificial Intelligence-powered radiological tool which helps in differentiating between X-rays of COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients has been developed by King's George Medical University (KGMU) along with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University. "KGMU in collaboration with Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University has developed an Artificial Intelligence-powered radiological tool which helps in differentiating between X-rays of COVID and non-COVID patients," said KGMU Vice Chancellor Dr MLB Bhatt.

"It took around 300 hours to make this tool. We have to feed the digital image of X-ray in computer. Then it tells whether there is any damage in the lungs due to COVID-19," Dr Bhatt said. India on Saturday witnessed the highest ever spike of 7,964 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,73,763, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With as many as 265 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll due to the virus now stands at 4,971. Out of the total number of coronavirus cases, 86,422 are active and 82,370 have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)