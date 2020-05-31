Jitendra Singh launches DARPG e-book on 1st anniversary of Modi 2.0 govt

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh released the DARPG e-book on Saturday, which highlighted the key achievements and initiatives taken in the first year of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's second term. Singh said that the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), which comes under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, had risen up to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to provide relief to the public.

"Released 'DARPG' e-Book highlighting achievements and initiatives of one year of Modi government. Even during current COVID-19 pandemic, DARPG rose to the occasion, setting up exclusive portal window for COVID related grievances," Singh's tweet read. On the occasion, Prime Minister Modi had listed several achievements and initiatives taken by his government in the past year in an audio message addressed to the people of the country.

"This day last year began a golden chapter in the history of Indian democracy. It was after several decades that the people of the country voted back a full-term government with a full majority," he said. (ANI)