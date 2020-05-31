Left Menu
Development News Edition

IS claims bombing attack on a TV station bus that killed 2

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 31-05-2020 13:12 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 13:05 IST
IS claims bombing attack on a TV station bus that killed 2
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Islamic State group took responsibility on Sunday for a roadside bomb attack against a bus belonging to a local TV station that killed two employees. Marwa Amini, the deputy spokeswoman for the Afghan interior ministry, said four other station employees were wounded in Saturday afternoon's attack in Kabul.

In a statement on an IS-affiliate website, the group said the attack was against a bus carrying employees of Khurshid TV, a station it described as "loyal to the Afghan apostate government". Both the Taliban and the Islamic State are active in the area, but IS has claimed the recent attacks on civilian targets while the Taliban has taken responsibility for military targets. IS has been increasingly active in Afghanistan after suffering battlefield losses to government and US forces, as well as its Taliban rivals. Mohammad Rafi Sediqi, an official with Khurshid, confirmed the deaths of two employees. He said two of the wounded were in critical condition from a bombing that took place on the station's eighth anniversary.

The attack came after the the expiration of a truce that Taliban and Afghan nationals security forces reached during the three-day Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which ended Tuesday. Sediq Sediqqi, a spokesman for Afghan president Asharf Ghani, tweeted that the Afghan government strongly condemned the heinous and cowardice attack on Khurshid TV crew in Kabul and "stand by the Afghan media".

Afghanistan is among the most dangerous countries in the world for reporters. The Afghan Journalists Safety Committee reported that five journalists were killed in 2019. The year before, 17 journalists and media workers were killed in Afghanistan, while a total of 121 cases of violence against journalists and media workers were reported. In April 2018, nine journalists who rushed to the scene of a suicide bombing in Kabul were killed when a second bomber who waited for first responders and others to arrive set off his explosives.

In a separate attack in northern Parwan province, at least three small children were killed when a mortar shell hit their home on Saturday morning, said Wahida Shahkar, a spokeswoman for the provincial governor in Parwan. Shahkar blamed the Taliban for the attack in the Siagred district, but the Taliban denied involvement.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports four new coronavirus cases; Taiwan approves Gilead's remdesivir and more

Chinese vaccine could be ready by year-end, government body says

Science News Roundup: Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure; Mammoth skeletons dug up at Mexico City airport construction site and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Matteo Bocelli sings 'Lion King' hit as Disney songs go classical; Florida officials approve Walt Disney World reopening plans and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spanish PM says Spain hoping for 140 bln euros from EU relief fund

Spains Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Sunday he hoped Spain would get 140 billion euros 155.37 billion from a new European Union recovery fund.The EU is set to borrow 750 billion euros for the fund, which will offer a mix of grants an...

Telangana govt extends lockdown in identified containment zones till June 30; lifts restrictions on inter-state movement of people.

Telangana govt extends lockdown in identified containment zones till June 30 lifts restrictions on inter-state movement of people....

HC raps Bihar govt for reluctance to incentivize docs serving in rural areas

The Bihar government has received a rap on the knuckles from the Patna High Court for its contention that granting weightage marks as incentive to doctors serving in rural areas in their post graduate entrance exams would adversely affect t...

Delhi records highest single-day spike of 1,295 fresh coronavirus cases, takes tally to 19,844; death toll mounts to 473: Authorities.

Delhi records highest single-day spike of 1,295 fresh coronavirus cases, takes tally to 19,844 death toll mounts to 473 Authorities....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020