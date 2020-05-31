Left Menu
One more Delhi Police personnel succumbs to COVID-19

A 52-year-old Police personnel who was tested positive for COVID-19 passed away on Sunday, said Delhi Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 14:35 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 14:35 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

A 52-year-old Police personnel who was tested positive for COVID-19 passed away on Sunday, said Delhi Police. Earlier on Saturday, another Delhi Police personnel posted with the crime branch passed away due to coronavirus.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the country is 1,82,143, including 89,995 active cases. While 86,984 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated, 5,164 deaths have been reported in the state so far. (ANI)

