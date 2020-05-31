Haryana govt to issue necessary directions on lockdown guidelines tomorrow

Haryana government will be issuing the necessary directions regarding lockdown guidelines on Monday after discussing them with the officials, Deputy Commission of Faridabad said. The state will be discussing the issue ahead of Centre's announcement of Unlock 1.0 on May 30 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Centre has issued new guidelines regarding lockdown. Haryana government will issue necessary directions after discussing them. District administration is also discussing the same with officials and various organisations. We'll issue necessary directions regarding this, by tomorrow," said Yashpal Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Faridabad. In the latest guidelines issued by the Centre, the lockdown measure would continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones. These will be demarcated by the State/ Union Territory Governments, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry, read the statement. (ANI)