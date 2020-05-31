Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC raps Bihar govt for reluctance to incentivize docs serving in rural areas

PTI | Patna | Updated: 31-05-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 18:07 IST
HC raps Bihar govt for reluctance to incentivize docs serving in rural areas
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Bihar government has received a rap on the knuckles from the Patna High Court for its contention that granting weightage marks as incentive to doctors serving in rural areas in their post-graduate entrance exams "would adversely affect" those posted in urban areas. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjay Karol and Justice Sanjay Kumar, in its judgment on May 28, rejected the state government's stand, terming it "illogical, illegal and immoral".

"The percentage of vacancies of doctors in the rural areas is very high and grossly disproportionate," the court remarked and pointed out that "in this backdrop, the Supreme Court had, in a judgment, "while acknowledging the sacrifice made by the doctors posted in the rural areas observed that the academic merit of the candidate must also reckon the services rendered for the common or public good". The bench pointed out that the Apex Court had also taken note of the "concentration of doctors in urban areas" on account of which large numbers of posts in rural areas remain unfilled".

It also lamented that Bihar, which has the highest density of population for any state in the country, had a predominantly rural demography, yet as against 1,544 government doctors in urban areas, only 1,333 were posted in the rural areas. The court also expressed displeasure over the fact that out of 11,645 sanctioned posts of doctors in the state, 8,768 are lying vacant, 5,674 of which fall in the rural, remote or difficult areas.

"Incentivizing posting of doctors/medical staff...can only be in public interest... Is it that with the posting of doctors in the urban areas, the general health of the people there has improved? ...... Is it that with their posting in urban areas, referral to the private hospitals has stopped," the court asked. "To our understanding it is not so. So how does posting majority of doctors in the urban areas help anyone, save and except perpetuate vested interests," it remarked.

In Bihar, it is an admitted fact that many posts in rural health centers and hospitals are lying vacant as doctors are not willing to serve in such areas, the bench observed. "...and for this reason, Medical Council of India provided incentive to motivate doctors to serve in such areas by adding weightage of 10 per cent to 30 percent in marks of NEET", the court said.

"Undoubtedly, discretion of according benefits vests with the government but then its exercise has to be based on some rationale and not in an arbitrary and capricious manner," the court noted. The high court directed the Bihar Entrance Combined Competitive Examination Board to redraw the merit list for post graduate medical courses.

As a parting note in the order that ran into more than 50 pages, the court said the Chief Secretary of the state "shall, with the normalization of the current pandemic COVID 19, ensure that the vacancies in the rural/remote/difficult areas are filled up to the maximum extent possible either by transfer or expediting the process of recruitment"..

TRENDING

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Trump postpones G7 summit, to be held in September now

IIT-Guwahati develops contactless mobile application for safe air travel during COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

History in making: 2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Two NASA astronauts on Sunday entered the International Space Station from SpaceXs Dragon spacecraft after a historic launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, marking the dawn of a new age in commercial space travel. The National Ae...

Pune records 285 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in last 24 hours

A total of 285 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in Pune, said District Health Department on Sunday. The total positive cases reported in the district rose to 7750.With the new death cases reported, the ...

U.S. CDC reports total of 1,761,503 coronavirus cases, 103,700 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Sunday reported a total 1,761,503 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 23,553 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 915 to 103,700.T...

Long-haul carrier Emirates says it fires staff amid virus

Dubais long-haul carrier Emirates said Sunday it fired an undisclosed number of employees as the coronavirus pandemic has halted global aviation, becoming the latest Mideast airline to shed staff over the outbreak. Emirates, the jewel of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020