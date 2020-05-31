India registers 8,380 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, total count surges to 1,82,143

Left Menu
India recorded the highest ever spike in COVID-19 cases as 8,380 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's corona count to 1,82,143, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-05-2020 20:23 IST | Created: 31-05-2020 20:23 IST
The recovery rate of coronavirus patients has increased to 47.76 per cent in the country.. Image Credit: ANI

India recorded the highest ever spike in COVID-19 cases as 8,380 more cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's corona count to 1,82,143, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country -- 1,82,143 -- includes 89,995 active cases, 86,984 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,164 deaths, said the Health Ministry.

The recovery rate of coronavirus patients has increased to 47.76 per cent in the country. "In the last 24 hours, 4,614 patients were cured. A cumulative total of 86,983 people have been cured. This takes the total recovery rate to 47.76 per cent," reads an official statement of the Health Ministry.

Maharashtra has so far reported 65,168 cases of coronavirus including 34,890 active cases. 28,081 people have been cured or discharged, while 2,197 people have died in the State, as per the MoHFW. Tamil Nadu reported 1,149 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths today. The total number of positive cases stands at 22,333 and the death toll is at 173, according to the state's Health Department.

Delhi has reported 13 deaths and 1,295 new cases of COVID-19 today, taking the total number of cases in the national capital to 19,844 and death toll to 473, said Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Gujarat has so far reported 16,343 cases of coronavirus -- 6,106 are active cases, 9,230 people have been cured or discharged, while 1,007 people have died in the State due to corona so far.

Uttar Pradesh, in the last 24 hours, reported 262 new cases of COVID-19. There are 2,901 active cases in the State and 4,709 people have been cured/discharged. The toll stands at 213, said Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad. Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 7,891 cases of coronavirus. There are 3,104 active cases in the State, 4,444 people have been cured or discharged, while 343 people have died of COVID-19 in the State.

In Rajasthan, 76 more COVID-19 positive cases and one death were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the State to 8,693, said the Health Department. Uttarakhand has reported 53 new cases of coronavirus today. The total number of positive cases in the State stands at 802, according to Uttarakhand State Control Room for COVID-19.

In West Bengal, eight deaths and 371 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the State in the last 24 hours. Total positive cases in the State stand at 5,501 and the death toll is at 245, as per the state's Department of Health. Karnataka has reported 299 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 3,221. The toll stands at 51 after two deaths were reported, as per the state's Health Department.

In the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh has reported 98 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 3,042. The toll stands at 62 after two deaths were reported, said the State's COVID-19 nodal officer. Punjab has reported 30 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of positive cases to 2263. The number of active cases stands at 231, said Punjab's Department of Information and Public Relations.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja informed that 61 new cases of COVID-19 positive have been reported in the State today. Total active cases stand at 670. Assam today reported 56 new cases of COVID-19. The total number of positive cases in the State now stands at 1,272, including 163 recovered, 1,102 active cases and four deaths, said Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Manipur's government has informed that five new cases of coronavirus have been reported, taking the total number of cases to 71. The number of active cases stands at 60 in the State. (ANI)

