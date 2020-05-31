371 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in West Bengal in last 24 hours

A total of 371 new COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, taking the total number of cases to 5,501 in the state, Health Department said on Sunday. According to the official data, the death toll has risen to 245 in the state today.

A total of 1,82,143 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 86,983 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

There are 89,995 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 5,164 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the country. (ANI)