93 more Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

Ninety-three police personnel in Maharashtra tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while one succumbed to the disease, said Maharashtra Police.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-06-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 11:41 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Ninety-three police personnel in Maharashtra tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while one succumbed to the disease, said Maharashtra Police. Out of the 93 police personnel, eight are officers.

The total number of police personnel who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State so far stands at 2,509. Twenty-seven police personnel have succumbed to coronavirus in Maharashtra so far.

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to soar with the count reaching 67,655.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

