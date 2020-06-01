Jharkhand CM urges industries, corporates to support evacuation of migrant workers

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that the state government has made "sincere efforts" to bring back migrant workers and urged the industries and corporate houses to support it in the evacuation of workers. Soren, in a Tweet, said that hundreds of migrant workers from the state are still stranded in several remote places across the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"We have made sincere efforts to bring back our migrant workers from inaccessible remote places like Ladakh & Andamans. We still have hundreds of workers stranded in such remote places. My humble appeal to all industries/corporate houses to support us in evacuating our workers," Soren tweeted. In the following tweet, the Chief Minister also tagged several industries and corporate giants seeking their assistance in the effort to bring migrant workers back to their home state.

Notably, the Jharkhand government had last week airlifted around 180 and 60 stranded migrant workers from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh respectively. This comes as migrant workers, stranded across the country amid the ongoing lockdown, are being transported back to their home states in special trains and buses. (ANI)