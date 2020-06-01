Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jharkhand CM urges industries, corporates to support evacuation of migrant workers

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that the state government has made "sincere efforts" to bring back migrant workers and urged the industries and corporate houses to support it in the evacuation of workers.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 01-06-2020 12:45 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 12:45 IST
Jharkhand CM urges industries, corporates to support evacuation of migrant workers
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday said that the state government has made "sincere efforts" to bring back migrant workers and urged the industries and corporate houses to support it in the evacuation of workers. Soren, in a Tweet, said that hundreds of migrant workers from the state are still stranded in several remote places across the country amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

"We have made sincere efforts to bring back our migrant workers from inaccessible remote places like Ladakh & Andamans. We still have hundreds of workers stranded in such remote places. My humble appeal to all industries/corporate houses to support us in evacuating our workers," Soren tweeted. In the following tweet, the Chief Minister also tagged several industries and corporate giants seeking their assistance in the effort to bring migrant workers back to their home state.

Notably, the Jharkhand government had last week airlifted around 180 and 60 stranded migrant workers from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Ladakh respectively. This comes as migrant workers, stranded across the country amid the ongoing lockdown, are being transported back to their home states in special trains and buses. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

7 former foreign ministers urge UK PM for global alliance on Hong Kong

Seven former British foreign ministers have urged Boris Johnson led the UK government to form a global alliance to coordinate the response to the Hong Kong crisis as a result of Chinas new security law. China is facing mounting criticism wo...

Singapore rushes to build homes for 60,000 migrants after coronavirus outbreaks

The Singapore government is racing to create additional housing for about 60,000 migrant workers by the end of this year, as it seeks to reduce the density in dormitories which have seen mass outbreaks of the coronavirus infection. The nati...

BFI nominates Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan for Khel Ratna

The Boxing Federation of India on Monday nominated world silver-medallist Amit Panghal and the seasoned Vikas Krishan for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, picking only Olympic-bound names as its nominees for the annual honours. Panghal...

Lockdowns ease across Europe, Asia with new tourism rules

The first day of June saw coronavirus restrictions ease from Asia to Europe on Monday, even as US protests against police brutality sparked fears of new outbreaks. The Colosseum opened its ancient doors in Rome, ferries restarted in Bangl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020