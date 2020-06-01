India working 24x7 to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025, says PM Modi

India is working round the clock to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025 ahead of the global target of 2030, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. "India is working 24x7 to eliminate TB (tuberculosis) by 2025. This is five years ahead of the global target of 2030. Mission Indradhanush has increased our rate of the annual rise in vaccination coverage by four times," he said at the 25th foundation day of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka via video conference.

The Prime Minister said that the Central government has recently approved the introduction of a new law for expanding education of more than 50 different and allied healthcare professionals. "This law once passed will address the shortage of paramedical personnel in the country. It will also help India in supplying skilled resources to other countries. There are three things I will urge maximum discussion and participation. One is advances in telemedicine. Can we think of new models of telemedicine popular on a larger scale?" he said.

"The other is related to the Make in India in the health sector. The initial gains made me optimistic," he added. Modi said that the domestic manufactures have started production of personal protective equipment (PPEs) and have supplied about one crore PPEs to COVID warriors.

"Similarly, we have supplied 1.2 crores Make in India N95 masks to all states. The third is IT related for healthy societies. 12 crore health-conscious people downloaded the Aarogya Setu app. This has been very helpful in the fight against coronavirus," he said. (ANI)