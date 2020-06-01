Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea in Delhi HC suggests measures to prevent migrant labourers gathering at relief centers

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court suggesting measures to prevent gatherings of migrant labourers at various relief and screening centers in the national capital amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 15:19 IST
Plea in Delhi HC suggests measures to prevent migrant labourers gathering at relief centers
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A public interest litigation (PIL) has been moved in Delhi High Court suggesting measures to prevent gatherings of migrant labourers at various relief and screening centers in the national capital amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The PIL, moved by social activist Manish Singh through advocate Moni Chinmay, also seeks directions to the Delhi government to take better and effective measures to protect the interests of migrant labourers and the society at large amid the ongoing lockdown.

The Delhi High Court will hear the plea on Tuesday, which also seeks direction to the respondent to provide basic facilities, including, but not limited to, food, proper shelter, proper toilets, and drinking water to the migrant labourers at various centers in the national capital. The plea, filed on Friday, also seeks directions to the respondent to follow the guidelines issued by the Central government and in the process follow the basic parameters of social distancing, health, and hygiene to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

It said that the respondent has failed to set up any mechanism, due to which thousands of these labourers congregate at particular centers, and in the process, the entire system of social distancing is set at naught. Social activist Manish Singh, in his plea, suggested a method by which these labourers do not assemble at one place, and said that the methodology could be a centralized interactive voice response system (IVRS) or a dedicated number for giving a missed call by these labourers.

"Upon receipt of a missed call, the system would generate a unique registration number for each labour which would be messaged to the said labour on his mobile and the said message would also contain the details of the center and time, where and when the said labour should visit and enroll and screen himself," the plea said. "This would drastically reduce the number of footfall at a particular centre as also the inconvenience to these labourers who have to wait endlessly at various centers, most of the time without any luck," it added.

The plea said that the method would facilitate the respondent in arranging the food and other facilities for the stay of these labourers at those designated centres. (ANI)

TRENDING

'Zoombombing': IGNOU online session disrupted by unruly participant

Science News Roundup: NASA resumes human spaceflight; Coal mine in Serbia gives up new Roman treasure and more

Sustained HCQ intake with PPE use helped prevent COVID-19 in healthcare workers: ICMR study

Final leg of Reliance Rights Issue commences on Monday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand races to create COVID vaccine, eyes possible medical tourism boost

Momentum is building behind Thailands push to create its own coronavirus vaccine, with more manpower and resources dedicated to the effort amid hopes it could boost medical tourism.Thai trials of an experimental vaccine using monkeys starte...

Steamy Singapore says face shields no substitute for mandatory masks

Tropical city-state Singapore said on Monday it was curbing the use of face shields as a substitute for masks, as its residents look for ways to protect themselves from the coronavirus and avoid discomfort on hot, humid days. The Southeast ...

7 former foreign ministers urge UK PM for global alliance on Hong Kong

Seven former British foreign ministers have urged Boris Johnson led the UK government to form a global alliance to coordinate the response to the Hong Kong crisis as a result of Chinas new security law. China is facing mounting criticism wo...

Singapore rushes to build homes for 60,000 migrants after coronavirus outbreaks

The Singapore government is racing to create additional housing for about 60,000 migrant workers by the end of this year, as it seeks to reduce the density in dormitories which have seen mass outbreaks of the coronavirus infection. The nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020