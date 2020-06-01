Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 15:30 IST
Jindal Global launches online LLM in corporate & financial law

Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) on Monday introduced Online LLM (Master of Laws) degree in Corporate & Financial Law in partnership in collaboration with upGrad. The course is "tailor-made" for corporate lawyers interested in pursuing higher studies to specialise in one of the many areas of corporate and financial law, said C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of the O P Jindal Global University & Founding Dean, JGLS. The programme will foster teaching and research to meet the challenges of the global economy, and to familiarise learners with the practice and procedures of the corporate legal world, Kumar said.

Ronnie Screwvala, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman, upGrad, said that through this new partnership with the university and JGLS, "we plan to foray into the area of Law programmes". The programme will be for one year with students receiving the LLM degree from the university and the format of instruction as also evaluation will be entirely online with 24/7 access to recorded lectures.

