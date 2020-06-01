Left Menu
HC recalls bail granted to rape&murder accused;orders arrest

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 01-06-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 16:43 IST
The Kerala High Court on Monday recalled the bail it granted to an accused in a rape and murder case last month and directed that he be arrested. On May 12, the High Court had granted bail to Safarshah 32) on the ground that the Investigating Officer had not filed the charge sheet within the statutory period of 90 days.

Safarshah, who allegedly abducted, raped and killed a 17 -year-old girl from Ernakulam in January this year, was released from the jail on May 19. Later, it was found that the charge sheet had been filed and wrong submissions were made by counsel for the accused and the prosecution in the High Court when Safarshah's bail application came up for its consideration.

The government on Monday filed a criminal miscellaneous application beforethe High Court admitting its 'inadvertent' mistake and sought to recall the bail application filed by the accused, which led to grant of bail of the accused. It also submitted that there was every chance that the accused would intimidate the witness in the case.

Justice P V Kunhikrishnan, while considering the government's application, recalled the bail and directed the arrest of the accused. The matter will be considered again on June 3.

In January, Safarshah, who works in an automobile service centre, was arrested for allegedly abducting, raping and killing the Plus Two student and dumping her body at Vatattuparai in Tamil Nadu..

