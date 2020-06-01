DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 1

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, JUNE 1 ** LETNITSA, BULGARIA- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic visits Bulgaria - 0900 GMT. ** LONDON - WHO holds regular news conference to update on COVID-19 pandemic - 1500 GMT.

KATHMANDU - 19th anniversary of Nepal King Birendra, Queen Aishwarya and eight other members of the royal family assassinated by Crown Prince in royal family massacre. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 2

** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba speak to reporters on the sidelines of a joint meeting. ** GREECE - Greek, Israeli and Cypriot energy ministers speak at a virtual conference on their energy partnership and its role in regional energy security and economic cooperation in the age of COVID-19. ** BRUSSELS - The European Commission's top economy official, Valdis Dombrovskis, and France's EU affairs minister, Amelie de Montchalin, discuss the proposed 750 billion euro economic stimulus plan on a webinar - 1400 GMT. BERLIN - Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and presidential office head Andriy Yermak will pay a visit to Berlin. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3 ** LONDON- UK financial services minister John Glen speaks on government priorities for recovery following COVID-19 at investment webinar - 0830 GMT. PRAGUE - Slovakia's new Prime Minister Igor Matovic visits Prague to meet his counterpart Andrej Babis and other officials.

BRUSSELS - The European Commission's climate chief, Frans Timmermans, presents an assessment of the EU member states' national energy and climate plans. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 4 CHILE – 9th anniversary of Chile's Puyehue volcano eruption, causing air traffic cancellations across South America, New Zealand, Australia.

HONG KONG - Tens of thousands attend a candlelight vigil in Hong Kong to commemorate the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown in Beijing. BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU ministers of justice

BRUSSELS - Video conference of EU transport ministers - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 5 ** GREECE - The Economist holds conference entitled "Euro zone's quest for a coronavirus vaccine". Eurogroup's head Mario Centeno, EU Commission's Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, Greek Finance Minister Christos Staikouras and Piraeus Bank Chief Executive Officer Christos Megalou will speak - 1430 GMT.

GLOBAL - World Environment Day. SAINT KITTS and NEVIS - Kittitian and Nevisian National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 6 LJUBLJANA - Italian foreign minister Luigi di Maio visits Slovenia.

SEOUL - South Korea marks the 65th anniversary of Memorial Day. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 8 BRUSSELS - European foreign affairs minister meet in Brussels. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 9 VIENNA - 179th Meeting of the OPEC Conference via video conference.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

VIENNA - 11th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting via video conference. FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 11 DODOMA - Tanzania finance minister presents 2020/21 fiscal budget to parliament

NAIROBI - Kenya's Finance Minister is scheduled to present the government's budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year to parliament - 1200 GMT FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, U.S. - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12). LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 12 GLOBAL - World Day against Child Labour. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JUNE 14 GLOBAL - World Blood Donor Day.

GAZA - 13th anniversary of Hamas takeover of the Gaza strip from Fatah. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 15 GLOBAL - World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD). BRUSSELS - EU-UK officials meet to assess progress in Brexit talks ahead of EU summit

- - - - - - - - - WENDESDAY, JUNE 17

GLOBAL - United Nation's World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought. MOSCOW - Russian Energy minister Alexander Valentinovich Novak attends a conference on COVID-19 and the future of energy sector. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 18

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 20 GLOBAL - World Refugee Day. Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JUNE 23 KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia – APEC finance senior officials' meeting (to June 25). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 BERLIN - 72nd anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift.

MOSCOW - Abkhazia's President Aslan Bzhania will attend Moscow’s Victory Day parade, rescheduled by Russian President Vladimir Putin for June 24 CHISINAU - Moldovan President Igor Dodon will attend a military parade commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in the Great Patriotic War. BRUSSELS - Vice president of the EU Commission, Frans Timmermans, presents the bloc's smart sector integration.

Mongolia – Mongolian State Great Hural Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 25

LOS ANGELES - 11th death anniversary of pop star Michael Jackson. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 26 GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 27 Iceland – President election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 29 PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 18th anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash.

BEJING/TAIPEI - 10th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan. LUXEMBOURG - European ministers for agriculture and fisheries meet for talks. (to June 30). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 5 Dominican Republic - Chamber of Deputies election. Dominican Republic - Senate election. Dominican Republic - President election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 7

Malawi - President's election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 18 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts third meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in Riyadh.(to July 19).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 21 SAINT PETERSBURG, Russia - Russia hosts SCO and BRICS summits (to July 23). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 27 MANILA - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte delivers State of the Nation address. FRIDAY, July 31

VALPARAISO, Chile - Chile's President Sebastian Pinera delivers the annual state of the nation address. HANOI - Vietnam host 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings (to August 5).

