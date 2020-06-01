Karnataka reports 187 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Karnataka in the last 24 hours reported 187 new cases of coronavirus, with which the State's total COVID-19 count has surged to 3,408. "With 187 new COVID-19 cases from 5 pm yesterday to 5 pm today, the total number of positive cases in the State has increased to 3,408 including 2,026 active cases. Of 3,408 cases, 12 people are in the ICU," said the state's Health Department on Monday.

While the toll in the State currently stands at 52, as many as 110 patients have recovered and been discharged on Monday. Till now, a total of 1,328 people have recovered and discharged. According to the Union Health Ministry, India on Monday witnessed the highest-ever spike of 8,392 COVID-19 cases. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 1,90,535 including 93,322 active cases, 91,819 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,394 deaths. (ANI)