Pune records 10 pc spike in cybercrimes during COVID-19 lockdown
Maharashtra's Pune recorded a surge of 10 per cent in cybercrime cases during the period of COVID-19 lockdown, police said on Monday.ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 01-06-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:19 IST
Maharashtra's Pune recorded a surge of 10 per cent in cybercrime cases during the period of COVID-19 lockdown, police said on Monday. According to police, complaints regarding people posting defamatory comments on social media platforms like Facebook have increased recently."Accounts of social media users are being hacked in large numbers. Also, the number of fake messages circulation on social media witnessed a rise, leading to filing of various complaints," Jayram Paygude, Senior Police Inspector of Cyber Pune City Police told ANI.
"There has been a 10 per cent increase in the cybercrime during the lockdown as people while staying indoors are spending more time on social media platforms," he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had first announced the nationwide lockdown for 21 days on March 24 which was slated to end on May 17. On May 14, the government extended the lockdown till May 3. Later it was extended till May 31.
On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced new guidelines for phased re-opening of all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1. (ANI)
