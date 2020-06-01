Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. lawmaker readies bill aimed at ending police court protection

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 21:32 IST
U.S. lawmaker readies bill aimed at ending police court protection

With cities across the United States in turmoil over the death of George Floyd, a U.S. lawmaker plans to introduce legislation this week to eliminate a legal doctrine that protects police officers from being sued for illegal and unconstitutional acts. U.S. Representative Justin Amash, a conservative independent from Michigan, won support from a Minneapolis Democrat on Monday for his "Ending Qualified Immunity Act," which would allow civil lawsuits against police, a recourse that the Supreme Court has all but done away with.

The high court's adoption https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-police-immunity-scotus-specialrep/special-report-for-cops-who-kill-special-supreme-court-protection-idUSKBN22K18C of the qualified immunity doctrine has largely shielded police and other government officials from having to pay financial settlements to victims or grieving families. The doctrine increasingly protects cops even when courts have determined that the officers violated a victim's civil rights, a Reuters investigation showed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-minneapolis-police-immunity-outliers/when-cops-kill-redress-is-rare-except-in-famous-cases-idUSKBN22K193. "The brutal killing of George Floyd is merely the latest in a long line of incidents of egregious police misconduct," Amash told colleagues in a letter posted to Twitter on Sunday. "This pattern continues because police are legally, politically and culturally insulated."

"That must change so that these incidents stop happening." Representative Ilhan Omar, a Minneapolis Democrat, intends to back the bill, according to an aide. Amash's office did not respond to Reuters queries.

Amash's bill joins a flurry of Democratic legislation in the House of Representatives and the Senate, as lawmakers seek ways to respond to the killing of Floyd a week ago. A black man, Floyd died after pleading for his life as a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck, in a scene caught on video by a bystander. Protesters angered by the manner of Floyd's death and racial inequities have demonstrated for six straight nights. Dozens of cities are under curfews following violence and property damage.

Omar and Representative Ayanna Pressley have a bill condemning police brutality, racial profiling and the excessive use of force. Other bills would create a commission to study the social status of black men and boys, create a national registry of police misconduct and discontinue a program that makes military equipment available to local police departments.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Khalilzad sounds upbeat note on chances for intra-Afghan peace talks

The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan sounded upbeat on Monday about the chances for peace talks starting between the Kabul government and the Taliban militant group but suggested further prisoner releases were needed first.Speaking to rep...

Nearly 26,000 nursing home COVID-19 deaths reported to feds

Federal health authorities have received reports of nearly 26,000 nursing home residents dying from COVID-19, according to materials prepared for the nations governors. That number is partial and likely to go higher.A letter from the Center...

U.S. lawmaker prepares bill aiming to end court protection for police

With cities across America in turmoil over the death of George Floyd, a U.S. lawmaker plans to introduce legislation this week that he hopes will end a pattern of police violence by allowing victims to sue officers for illegal and unconstit...

Former U.S. President Obama praises protests, condemns violence

Former U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday condemned the use of violence at nationwide protests over racial inequities and excessive police force while praising the actions of peaceful protesters seeking reform.The vast majority of protes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020