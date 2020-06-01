Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo says U.S. considering welcoming Hong Kong people, entrepreneurs

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-06-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 01-06-2020 22:09 IST
Pompeo says U.S. considering welcoming Hong Kong people, entrepreneurs
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The United States is considering the option of welcoming people from Hong Kong, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in remarks released on Monday, in response to China's push to impose national security legislation in the former British colony. In remarks made to the American Enterprise Institute on Friday, Pompeo did not specify exactly how Washington would welcome people from Hong Kong and gave no details about immigration quotas or visas. He merely said: "We are taking a look at it."

President Donald Trump on Friday ordered his administration to begin the process of eliminating special U.S. treatment for Hong Kong to punish China but stopped short of calling an immediate end to privileges that have helped the territory remain a global financial center. Last week, Britain has said it was prepared to offer extended visa rights and a pathway to citizenship for almost 3 million Hong Kong residents.

Asked if the United States was considering the possibility to "welcome Hong Kong people to come here and bring their entrepreneurial creativity", Pompeo, in the interview recorded on Friday said Washington was looking at it. "We are considering it. I don't know precisely how it will play out. The British have, as you know, a different relationship. A lot of these folks have British national passports. There's a long history between Hong Kong and the United Kingdom; it's very different. But we're taking a look at it," he said.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

CM fund: Rs 23 cr spent on COVID-19, Rs 55 cr on migrant fare

The Chief Ministers COVID-19 Relief Fund in Maharashtra received Rs 342 crore in donations till around mid-May, of which Rs 23.82 crore had been spent on controlling the viruss spread while Rs 55.20 crore went towards facilitating journey o...

Long lines, confusion as Venezuela sells Iranian fuel under new price system

Venezuela on Monday launched a fuel pricing system that largely rolls back decades of heavy subsidies, creating long lines and leaving drivers confused as the government seeks to end chronic shortages with gasoline imports from Iran.Cheap f...

Cambodian leader denies China's navy granted basing rights

Cambodias leader declared Monday that China has not been given exclusive rights to use a naval base on the countrys southern coast and that warships from all nations, including the United States, are welcome to dock there. Prime Minister Hu...

Facebook's Zuckerberg faces employee backlash over Trump protest comments

Facebook employees accusing Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg of inadequately policing U.S. President Donald Trumps posts took to Twitter to praise the rival social media platform for acting and rebuke their own employer. Some took part in a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020