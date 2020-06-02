Left Menu
U.S. DOJ urges appeals court to end case against ex-Trump aide Flynn

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2020 03:13 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 03:13 IST
The U.S. Justice Department on Monday urged an appeals court to bring an end to the criminal prosecution of former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, saying the judge in the case is required by law to grant the department's request for dismissal.

Justice Department lawyers said in a court filing that, instead of inviting further proceedings, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan should have granted their May 7 request to drop the case against Flynn.

