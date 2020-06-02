Left Menu
Development News Edition

Botswana: Defence Ministry resumes all services, says Matshidiso Bokole

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gaborone | Updated: 02-06-2020 13:03 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 13:03 IST
Botswana: Defence Ministry resumes all services, says Matshidiso Bokole
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@MatshidisoBoko1)

Botswana's Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Defence, Justice, and Security, Matshidiso Bokole has said that all departments that fall under her ministry have resumed services, according to a news report by Daily News.

Speaking at a press briefing, Bokole said that from June 01, Prison visits would commence, adding that they would be restricted to one visitor per prisoner per day for remands and illegal immigrants, while convicts would be allowed one visitor per month.

She said legal practitioners would continue to visit their clients in prison, adding that register for prison visitors had been designed to facilitate contact tracing.

Bokole said that Prison workshops had been opened but with limited numbers of five customers per workshop per day.

On Botswana Defence Force and Botswana Police Service, Bokole thanked the public for the cooperation with the law enforcement officers during the period of extreme social distancing.

"We still urge the public to maintain this spirit even during the period where restrictions of movement have been eased and it is worth noting that there have not been significant violations with regards to inter-zonal movements," she said

Matshidiso Bokole also said that they had intensified border patrols especially for people using illegal points of entry as well as control of the movement of people across zones.

She encouraged the public to use gazetted points of entry and urged Batswana to be vigilant and report incidents of lawlessness.

Furthermore, she said issuance of private security services licenses would commence on June 01 adding that licenses that expired during extreme social distancing period would be renewed without any penalties while those that expired prior to the extreme social distancing period would attract a P1000 penalty fee.

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

41 new COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand

A total of 41 new cases have been reported in Uttarakhand, as per information provided by the State Health Department.The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has climbed to 999, including 746 active cases.While 243 people have recov...

Sony PlayStation 5 event delayed amid unrest in US

Sony has decided to postpone its streaming-only event, which was aimed to showcase games suitable for new-generation PlayStation 5 consoles. This decision was taken following growing unrest in the US cities over the demise of an African-Ame...

Man tied to tree, burnt alive for harassing girl

A 22-year-old man was tied to a tree and burnt alive in Uttar Pradeshs Pratapgarh district for allegedly sexually harassing a girl few months ago, police said on Tuesday. A police team immediately reached the spot but agitated villagers in ...

Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP president, takes over from Manoj Tiwari: Party.

Adesh Kumar Gupta appointed Delhi BJP president, takes over from Manoj Tiwari Party....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020