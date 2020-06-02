Bhima Koregaon case: SC seeks reply of Gautam Navlakha on NIA's plea

The Supreme Court Tuesday sought response from civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha on NIA plea challenging Delhi High Court order seeking records of judicial proceedings before special courts in the national capital and Mumbai in the Bhima Koregaon case

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra, S A Nazeer and Indira Banerjee issued notice to Navlakha, who has been recently taken to Mumbai from Delhi’s Tihar Jail. The top court posted the matter for hearing after two weeks

The bench took note of the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, that the High Court order of May 27, seeking production of the records of trial court was patently without jurisdiction. The high court had pulled up the National Investigation Agency for acting in “unseemly haste” in taking away Navlakha, from the national capital to Mumbai even when his interim bail plea was pending here.