Left Menu
Development News Edition

Commander of INS Jalashwa says, 'Happy to help bring stranded Indians back home'

As Indian Navy's 'Jalashwa' safely docked at the harbour in Tuticorin on Tuesday after sailing from Colombo a day before carrying nearly 700 Indian nationals stranded in the neighbouring country due to Covid-induced travel restrictions, the warship's commanding officer is a satisfied man.

ANI | Tuticorin (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:30 IST
Commander of INS Jalashwa says, 'Happy to help bring stranded Indians back home'
Captain Pankaj Chauhan speaking to ANI in Tuticorin.. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi As Indian Navy's 'Jalashwa' safely docked at the harbour in Tuticorin on Tuesday after sailing from Colombo a day before carrying nearly 700 Indian nationals stranded in the neighbouring country due to Covid-induced travel restrictions, the warship's commanding officer is a satisfied man.

"Our people are back, there is a sense of pride and satisfaction to see our brothers and sisters happy once they are back home," Captain Pankaj Chauhan, Commanding Officer of INS Jalashwa told ANI. Chauhan said "Indian Navy and team Jalashwa is actually proud to be part of operation Samudra Setu in which we are helping in getting back our fellow Indians back to the country."

The amphibious transport dock INS Jalashwa entered Tamil Nadu's V O Chidambaranar Port in Tuticorin with embarking fellow Indians stuck in Sri Lanka for months following lockdown due to global pandemic COVID-19. "Indian Navy is proud to be part of the Vande Bharat Mission through operation Samudra Setu. It is a novel task and it has its own set of challenges. We had to get back non-military personnel especially during the time of the global pandemic," the captain said.

He said that the team had to ensure safety, security and comfort of people and also to make sure there is not a single case of COVID 19 on board. "Indian Navy has a great spirit and with its principles of current duty and honour meets all challenges head-on so as to be of service to this nation and its countrymen. To undertake this mission, we examined and studied each challenge and evolved new and specific procedures to address and overcome each challenge and that is how we have been able to undertake this successful mission," Chauhan said.

According to the onboard immigration list the evacuees aboard the ship that docked here comprised 557 males and 128 females including seven children, 36 elderly males and 15 elderly females. The rescue mission is a part of operation Samudra Setu under the Vande Bharat Mission that so far facilitated the evacuation of 1,286 people from Male twice on May 8 and May 16.

Under phase II of naval repatriation mission, INS Jalashwa with the base at Vishakhapatnam would voyage for evacuation in Male(Maldives) and Bandar Abbas (Iran) now. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

George Floyd protests: Flames engulf 200 year old historic church near White House

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vande Bharat mission:CIAL has received about 10,000 evacuees

The Cochin International Airport CIAL here has received close to 10,000 evacuees since the Centre launched its Vande Bharat Mission in the first week of last month to bring home Indians stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 pandemic, an airpo...

Iraq pledges to further cut oil output

Iraq will further cut its oil output and remains committed to the OPEC deal, finance minister and acting oil minister Ali Abdul Ameer Allawi said on Twitter.OPEC and its allies such as Russia are due to decide later this month whether to ex...

Lupin gets USFDA nod for generic product

Drug maker Lupin on Tuesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market Meloxicam capsules, used to treat osteoarthritis pain, in the American market. The company has received approval from the US Food and Drug Admi...

UPDATE 1-Five police shot during U.S. protests, Trump says he could bring in military

At least five U.S. police were hit by gunfire during violent protests over the death of a black man in police custody, police and media said, hours after President Donald Trump said he would deploy the military if unrest does not stop. Trum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020