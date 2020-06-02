Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's Delhi visit postponed at the last minute
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's Delhi visit got postponed at the last minute, as per Chief Minister Office (CMO) sources.ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 02-06-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 15:41 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's Delhi visit got postponed at the last minute, as per Chief Minister Office (CMO) sources. However, no reasons were informed, according to the CMO sources, it is learnt that Home Minister Amit Shah's tight schedule might be the reason.
Reddy was scheduled to meet the Home Minister to explain the measures taken to contain the spread of coronavirus and the tests held on a massive scale in the state. He was also likely to speak with Shah on issues related to migrant labour and other issues related to the state. (ANI)
