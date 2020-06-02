Left Menu
Plea in HC challenging Delhi govt's decision to seal borders

A petition has been filed in Delhi High Court challenging the decision of the AAP-led Delhi government for sealing of the borders of national capital for a period of one week amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 16:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 16:48 IST
Plea in HC challenging Delhi govt's decision to seal borders
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A petition has been filed in Delhi High Court challenging the decision of the AAP-led Delhi government for sealing of the borders of national capital for a period of one week amid the ongoing coronavirus-induced lockdown. The petition filed by advocate Kushagra Kumar is likely to be heard on June 4.

Kumar, in his petition, said that the order of Delhi government for sealing the border of the national capital is illogical, irrational, unreasonable, unconstitutional and is violative of Article 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India. The plea said that Delhi, being the national capital of the country, has centrally funded hospitals like AIIMS, etc, and by sealing the borders, the Delhi government is taking away the rights of those working in Delhi and staying in NCR to avail such health facilities.

It said that the decision also leads to citizens of other states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana being denied the basic right to access the central hospital in Delhi. "In India, we do not have dual citizenship. Everyone is a citizen of this country and everyone has the right to reside in any place and avail the medical facilities in any place/s -which s/he can afford," the plea said.

The plea said that it is unconstitutional to deny the right to treatment to the citizens working in Delhi and staying in NCR and citizens residing in any other state. According to the petition, the order of the Delhi government is inhuman and illegal.

"Instead of creating medical infrastructure and working to ensure medical facilities, it is sealing the borders and thereby stopping people to avail medical facilities in Central hospitals in Delhi," the plea said. "By sealing the Delhi border, those working in Delhi and staying in NCR like Noida and Gurugram and those staying in different states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, etc cannot avail the health facilities provided by the Central government in Delhi," it added. (ANI)

