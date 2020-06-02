Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: State can decide when convicts released on special parole should return, says Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday said that the state government can decide when convicts, released on special parole in view of COVID-19 outbreak, should return to jails and added that the court's interference is not warranted.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 02-06-2020 19:58 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 19:58 IST
COVID-19: State can decide when convicts released on special parole should return, says Kerala HC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday said that the state government can decide when convicts, released on special parole in view of COVID-19 outbreak, should return to jails and added that the court's interference is not warranted. A bench of Justice Shircy V made the observation while considering a petition filed by Bibeesh Babu, who was convicted by a sessions court in June 2010 in connection with a murder case and sentenced to life imprisonment.

"The government is at liberty to modify the order, considering the present situation of the state. All the convicted persons, who are released on special parole and enjoying the facility as stated above, have to comply with the directions of the government without fail," the bench said. The court noted that further directions sought in the petition are unnecessary and unwarranted.

The state government had issued an order on May 1 to release convicts on special parole due to the threat of spreading of COVID-19 in jails, as part of which the petitioner lodged at Central Prison in Thiruvananthapuram was released. The order, issued by additional secretary of the state home department, said that the convicts released on special parole need to appear before jail authorities only within a period of five days after restoration of the public transport system in the state.

Presenting a newspaper report on spreading of COVID-19 among jail inmates, the petitioner sought a court directive to the home department to extend the time allowed for convicts to return to jail. (ANI)

TRENDING

JK Tyre establishes marketing arm in US

Mirzapur Season 2 cast revealed, current production status, what latest we know

Appointment of Taelo Mojapelo as new CEO of BP Southern Africa welcomed

The Family Man Season 2 to release in July? Season 3 confirmed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's opposition parties flout social distancing rules at rally in Rome

Italian opposition parties and hundreds of supporters defied social distancing rules on Tuesday to pack Romes central streets in an anti-government protest rally.With more than 233,000 confirmed cases, Italy is one of the countries hardest ...

'Previous Cong govt responsible for Indore coronavirus spread'

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijaywargiya on Tuesday alleged that the erstwhile Congress government in Madhya Pradesh was responsible for the spread of coronavirus in Indore, which has emerged as one of the worst- affected districts in the cou...

In Brazil, the elderly and loved ones reunite, with a little ingenuity

Dirce Villas Boas, a 93-year-old resident of a nursing home in western Sao Paulo, had gone 70 days without seeing her daughter until this weekend, when the pair hugged and danced together in an emotional reunion.The new coronavirus pandemic...

ICICI Bank cuts interest rate on saving deposits by 25 bps

ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it has cut interest rate on saving deposits by 25 basis points bps. The new rates will come into effect from Thursday, it said in a regulatory filing.The private sector lender has cut interest rate on all deposits...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020