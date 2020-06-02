Left Menu
George Floyd protests: 2 killed in anti-racism protests in Chicago

PTI | Cicero | Updated: 02-06-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 20:08 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Two people have been killed during unrest in the Chicago suburb of Cicero as protests continued over the death of George Floyd, according to a town official

Spokesman Ray Hanania says 60 people were arrested in the town of about 84,000 located west of Chicago. Hanania didn't provide additional information about those killed or the circumstances of their deaths

The Illinois State Police and Cook County Sheriff's Office were called in to help local police Monday as people broke into a liquor store and other businesses and stole items.

