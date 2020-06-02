EU balks at adding Russia back into G7

The European Union views the Group of Seven formats as a vital multilateral framework that cannot be changed on a permanent basis by the chair of the group, currently the United States, an EU spokesman said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday dismissed the G7 as a "very outdated group of countries" and said he would expand the list of invitees to include Australia, Russia, South Korea, and India.

"Russia's participation in the G8 has been suspended until Russia changes course and the environment allows for the G8 to again have a meaningful discussion. This is not currently the case," the spokesman said. Russia was ejected from the group after annexing Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.