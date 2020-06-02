Russia invites U.S. defense minister to Red Square military parade -RIA

Russia invites U.S. defense minister to Red Square military parade -RIAReuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-06-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 21:22 IST
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper discussed arms control and measures to fight the new coronavirus outbreak in a phone call, the RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Russian ministry.
Shoigu proposed cooperating to fight the coronavirus and invited Esper to a grand military parade in Moscow's Red Square, due to be held on June 24, RIA added. The parade, postponed from May, is to mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
