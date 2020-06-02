Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pinjra Tod activist granted bail in Daryaganj violence case

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Pinjra Tod activist Devanagana in connection with the Daryaganj violence case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 02-06-2020 23:12 IST
Pinjra Tod activist granted bail in Daryaganj violence case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Pinjra Tod activist Devanagana in connection with the Daryaganj violence case. However, Devanagana has to remain in jail as she is undergoing judicial custody in another case related to violence in north-east Delhi.

Metropolitan Magistrate Abhinav Pandey granted bail to Devanagana asking her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 30,000 with two sureties of like amount. The court has asked her not to indulge in a similar activity again and also deposit her passport before the court. She was arrested in the case on May 30 and was remanded to police custody for three days in the Daryaganj violence case.

Today, the Crime Branch presented her before the court and sought to send her in judicial custody in the matter. But her counsel Adit Pujari and Tusharika Matoo moved her bail plea and told the court that Devanagana is ready to abide by any condition imposed by the court. The defence counsel also told the court that she is ready to co-operate in the investigation.

Earlier, Devanagana was arrested in a case related to protest against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) in Jaffrabad area. Soon after getting bail in the case, she was arrested in another matter related to north-east Delhi violence being probed by Delhi Police. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC begins search for CEO of distribution business

UIF vows to ensure Covid-19 TERS payments promptly processed

Tata Power starts managing power distribution in central Odisha

Emissions Trading Scheme ready to cut NZ's greenhouse gas pollution

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Rural Livelihoods in the Times of COVID-19

The reverse migration caused by COVID 19 pandemic has put an additional burden of about one crore people on Indian villages particularly in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Bengal and Odisha. Besides increasing the risk of spreading the ...

‘Discounted Deaths’ and COVID 19: Anthropology of Death and Emotions

Death is a social event rather than the mere cessation of biological functions. As seen by anthropologists, death is not just physical but intensely social, cultural, and political....

Indigenous knowledge of communities a must for maximizing impact of community work

Generally, it has been observed that the majority of the academicians in higher education institutions neglect the wisdom of community people and throw their weight around thinking that they know everything and the community knows nothing. ...

In rebuking FBR, Pakistan’s courts take a stand for public health

The system, if implemented effectively, will allow Pakistans revenue service to combat the illicit trade in tobacco products and potentially add hundreds of millions of dollars to the states budget each year. ...

Videos

Latest News

8 nurses working at pvt hospital in Delhi test positive for COVID-19

Eight nurses have tested positive for COVID-19 at a private hospital here, over a week after a nursing staff member of the facility died of the infection, officials said on Tuesday. The employee of Kalra Hospital had died of COVID-19 on May...

Activision delays release of Modern Warfare, Warzone

Activision announced that the new seasons of Modern Warfare, Warzone and Call of Duty Mobile have been delayed to unspecified dates. The company announced its decision on social media, noting that now is not the time for the launches in the...

California court hears appeal of $289 mln verdict against Bayer in first Roundup cancer trial

A California appeals court on Tuesday heard arguments in the first case that went to trial over allegations that Bayer AGs glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup causes cancer, resulting in a 289 million judgment against the company.The Augus...

Donors promise Yemen $1.35 billion, falling short of U.N. target to save aid operations

International donors raised 1.35 billion in humanitarian aid for Yemen on Tuesday but the amount fell short of the United Nations target of 2.4 billion needed to save the worlds biggest aid operation from severe cutbacks. The conflict betwe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020