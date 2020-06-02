Pinjra Tod activist granted bail in Daryaganj violence case

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Pinjra Tod activist Devanagana in connection with the Daryaganj violence case. However, Devanagana has to remain in jail as she is undergoing judicial custody in another case related to violence in north-east Delhi.

Metropolitan Magistrate Abhinav Pandey granted bail to Devanagana asking her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 30,000 with two sureties of like amount. The court has asked her not to indulge in a similar activity again and also deposit her passport before the court. She was arrested in the case on May 30 and was remanded to police custody for three days in the Daryaganj violence case.

Today, the Crime Branch presented her before the court and sought to send her in judicial custody in the matter. But her counsel Adit Pujari and Tusharika Matoo moved her bail plea and told the court that Devanagana is ready to abide by any condition imposed by the court. The defence counsel also told the court that she is ready to co-operate in the investigation.

Earlier, Devanagana was arrested in a case related to protest against the Citizen Amendment Act (CAA) in Jaffrabad area. Soon after getting bail in the case, she was arrested in another matter related to north-east Delhi violence being probed by Delhi Police. (ANI)